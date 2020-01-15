Trending

MAJOR: Syrian Air defenses confront Israeli air aggression on T4 airport, shoot down missiles

By Mazen Eyon

Damascus, SANA-A military source announced that the army air defenses confronted an air aggression perpetrated by Israeli warplanes on T4 airport in Homs eastern countryside, from the direction of al-Tanf on the Syrian-Iraqi borders, and shot down a number of the missiles.

“Nearly at 22.10 p.m. on Tuesday January 14, 2020, the Israeli warplanes perpetrated a new aggression on T4 airport from the direction of al-Tanf region,” the military source said.

It added that the army air defenses immediately intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them, meanwhile, 4 missiles reached the targeted area and the damages were limited to materials,” the military source added.

 

