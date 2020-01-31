MAJOR: ‘New Chemical False Flag in Syria in the Works’, Russia’s UN Envoy Warns

NEW YORK – Foreign-backed terrorists are plotting new false flag chemical attacks to claim once again that chemical weapons are being used (by the legitimate Syrian government) on the Syrian territory, Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“We would also like to draw attention to diplomatic notes by the Syrian Arab Republic’s permanent mission to the UN and to media reports about terrorists plotting to organize more provocations and staged chemical incidents in Syria,” the Russian diplomat said, according to TASS. “We consider those reports very alarming,” he added, noting, “We know very well how such staged attacks are used to attain military and political goals.”

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated that the US Department of State’s policies is the chief obstruction to restoring peaceful life in Syria.

“The Department of State is the root cause of the main problems hindering the Syrians’ return to a peaceful life. It stops at nothing to impose the harshest sanctions that block any food, medical, material or financial aid to truly innocent peaceful Syrians in the territories of their country retaken from terrorists,” Konashenkov told the media on Wednesday.

Konashenkov accused the Department of State of tacit support for the offensive from the Idlib de-escalation zone by large groups of terrorists having artillery and armored vehicles, both affiliated with the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda — Jabhat Al-Nusra (Al-Nusra Front).

He stressed that the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for some reason referred to the terrorists who staged the attack as “innocent peaceful civilians”. According to the spokesman, the ministry is not surprised by Pompeo’s hypocrisy, who announced the Department’s “concern” about “major offensive” of Russia and Syria against the alleged “civilians” (i.e. terrorists) of Idlib.

“The State Department has never publicly aligned itself with the Russian fight against international terrorism in Syria, and all its statements of concerns for ‘civilian’ suffering were made solely in the moments of the terrorists’ crushing defeats and long-awaited liberation of peaceful Syrians,” he added.

The general recalled that “similar hypocritical tweets from the US State Department accompanied the liberation and — unlike Raqqa, bombed off the face of the Earth by the US — independent restoration of peaceful existence in Aleppo, Palmira, Hama, Homs, Douma, Dera’a, Sweida, Quneitra, Deir Ezzor”.