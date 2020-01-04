MAJOR: Haftar announces major mobilization against Turkish invasion of Libya

LIBYA – As a result of Turkey deciding to send its troops to Libya, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar has announced a general mobilization to confront external aggression.

The decision on military intervention in the Libyan conflict Ankara was made after an official request for help from the Government of Libya’s national consent, which controls the country’s capital. They acted against the background of the offensive of the forces of Khalifa Haftar in Tripoli.

On January 2nd, the Turkish Parliament considered and approved the dispatch of the Turkish military to Libya. In response, LNA leader Haftar announced mobilization and jihad.

“Today we announce jihad and universal mobilization. Weapons will be provided to both men and women, military and civilians, ” RIA Novosti quoted Haftar as saying.

However, he said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing his army to a certain defeat, beyond its breaking point.

Moreover, Turkish involvement in Libya threatens to make its military overstretched, given its activities in Syria. The increasing likelihood of a robust Iranian response to the assassination of General Soleimani, and Iran’s potential moves in Iraq, would leave Turkey without a viable course.

Recall that after the overthrow and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, chaos and dual power reigned in Libya: a parliament elected by the people sits in the east with its LNA forces, and in the west, in the capital Tripoli, the government of national consent formed with the support of the UN and the European Union, led by Fayez Sarraj, rules.

The authorities of the eastern part of the country operate independently of Tripoli and cooperate with the LNA under the leadership of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who has not stopped trying to capture Tripoli since April this year.

On December 12, the marshal announced the start of a decisive assault on the country’s capital. However, during the fighting, the LNA has not yet been able to achieve any cardinal success. The battle assumed a positional character: each side continues to maintain its position, exchanging shelling and airstrikes.