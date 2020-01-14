LIBYA CRISIS: Egypt and Congo to consider direct military intervention against Turkish backed Muslim Brotherhood

A journalist covers the frontline during clashes between forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar and fighters loyal to the Libyan internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on May 25,2019. - In a country splintered by conflict and propaganda wars, Libya's journalists are caught in cross-fire between battle fronts and partisan employers exposing them to risks on the ground. Fighting that erupted in early April when eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on the capital Tripoli has only exacerbated the cleavages in the country's already fragmented media-scape. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)

The African Union in responding to Turkey’s interventions in supporting militias in Libya and in Syria, is developing a concrete strategy to directly intervene militarily under the auspices of the AU. Senior diplomatic sources confirmed that a new impasse will confront Erdogan in Libya, especially after the meeting of the Libyan Crisis Committee in the Congo and the African Union.

The sources said that the meeting of the African leaders who are members of the African Union committee, will discuss proposals to solve the Libyan crisis, including sending African peacekeepers in Libya, and it is known that the African leaders condemned NATO intervention in Libya and the assassination of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi by militias supported by Qatar and the United States among others.

- Advertisement -

The sources said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is expected to attend the Brazzaville summit.

At the beginning of this month, Ambassador Hamdi Loza, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, delivered a written message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to President Dennis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo Brazzaville and Chairman of the High-level African Union Commission on Libya.

During the meeting, President Sassou Nguesso expressed his appreciation for the role played by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in promoting peace and security on the African scene, especially during his tenure as President of the African Union. He also affirmed the keenness of the High-level African Union Committee on Libya to play the main role in preventing The current escalation in Libya as an African country, and that the African continent is the first to suffer from the repercussions of the crisis