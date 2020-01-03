Khamenei: Harsh vengeance awaits criminals

Tehran (IP) – Following the martyrdom of Maj. Gen Qasem Soleimani and the accompanying great warriors of Islam including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a message.

Iran Press/ Iran news: In his message on Monday morning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed that severe revenge is waiting for those who are behind this criminal act.

In a statement on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the “cruelest people on earth” assassinated the “honorable” commander who “courageously fought for years against the evils and bandits of the world.”

His demise will not stop his mission, but the criminals who have the blood of General Soleimani and other martyrs of the Thursday night attack on their hands must await tough revenge, the Leader added.

“Martyr Soleimani is an international figure of the Resistance, and all the devotees of Resistance are now his avengers,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“All the friends and foes must know that the path of Jihad of the Resistance will continue with double motivation, and a definite victory awaits those who fight in this auspicious path,” the Leader said.

“The demise of our selfless and dear general is bitter, but the continued fight and achievement of the final victory will make life bitterer for the murderers and criminals,” he added.

In his statement, the Leader also offered condolences to the Iranian nation and General Soleimani’s family and declared three days of national mourning over the tragedy.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that final victory will come true to the dismay of killers criminals.

The statement said: In the name of Allah, Dear Iranian people The great and glorious commander of Islam martyred and soared to heaven. Last night the holy spirits of the martyrs embraced Ghasem Soleimani.

The senior commander of the IRGC’s Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Major General Soleimini is said to have arrived at the airport from Lebanon.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world. The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his life long efforts to promote the path of God.