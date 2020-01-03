Under the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, there were more meetings in the Normandy format and more withdrawal of troops than under Vladimir Zelensky. Moreover, it is not a fact that the Norman meetings will continue further. This was told to the observer of the MIA “Russia Today” by Rostislav Ishchenko in an interview with Ukraina.ru

Moreover, the expert noted, if Poroshenko refused to carry out the withdrawal of troops throughout the territory allegedly because of the reluctance to lose Ukrainian territory, then Zelensky directly admitted that he could not do this.

