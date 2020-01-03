Under the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, there were more meetings in the Normandy format and more withdrawal of troops than under Vladimir Zelensky. Moreover, it is not a fact that the Norman meetings will continue further. This was told to the observer of the MIA “Russia Today” by Rostislav Ishchenko in an interview with Ukraina.ru
Moreover, the expert noted, if Poroshenko refused to carry out the withdrawal of troops throughout the territory allegedly because of the reluctance to lose Ukrainian territory, then Zelensky directly admitted that he could not do this.
“Zelensky takes the same position on the issue of amnesty – they are all war criminals. On the issue of special status, he takes the same position – no special status. On all issues of resolving the conflict, he has the same position as Poroshenko’s, ” stressed Ishchenko.
In addition, he added, Zelensky takes the same position of Poroshenko on the issue of language policy and still calls Russia the aggressor country, while not forgetting to recall the identity of Crimea.
The Ukrainian people should be satisfied with the election of Zelensky only in the sense that he is much less than Poroshenko, eats less, drinks less, and much less matter is spent on costumes for him, the political scientist ironically says.
