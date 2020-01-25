Iran’s uranium stockpile surpasses 1,200 kilograms

The increase in stockpile volume came after Iran recently took the 5th and final step of reducing its JCPOA commitments.

The officials also announced that Iran is to unveil a new generation of centrifuges on April 8, 2020. According to Zarean, from now on, the AEOI is ready to enrich uranium with any desired percentage.

As of March 21, 2021, Iran plans to commence Khandab reactor’s cold tests in Arak, he added.

On January 5, Iran took the fifth and last step in reducing commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA), removing the last operational restriction on the development of its nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it discarded the last key component of its operational limitations in the JCPOA, which is the “limit on the number of centrifuges.”

As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program no longer faces any operational restrictions, including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development.

From then on, Iran’s nuclear program is being developed solely based on its technical needs.

Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before.

If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitment.

MNA/