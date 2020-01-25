Trending

MENAHeadline NewsIran

Iran’s uranium stockpile surpasses 1,200 kilograms

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,226
TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The Special Assistant to CEO of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Asghar Zarean informed on Saturday evening that Iran’s stockpile of uranium has exceeded 1,200 kilograms.

- Advertisement -

The increase in stockpile volume came after Iran recently took the 5th and final step of reducing its JCPOA commitments.

The officials also announced that Iran is to unveil a new generation of centrifuges on April 8, 2020. According to Zarean, from now on, the AEOI is ready to enrich uranium with any desired percentage.

As of March 21, 2021, Iran plans to commence Khandab reactor’s cold tests in Arak, he added.

On January 5, Iran took the fifth and last step in reducing commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA), removing the last operational restriction on the development of its nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it discarded the last key component of its operational limitations in the JCPOA, which is the “limit on the number of centrifuges.”

As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program no longer faces any operational restrictions, including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development.

From then on, Iran’s nuclear program is being developed solely based on its technical needs.

Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before.

If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitment.

MNA/

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1856 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments