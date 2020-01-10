Trending

IRAN: ‘Harsh revenge’ has just begun, says leading cleric

By Joaquin Flores
TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Tehran provisional Friday Prayers Leader Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said that Iran’s promised ‘harsh revenge’ on the US over the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani has just started.

 

Addressing the Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Haj Ali Akbari said that “a small part of renege operation has just begun.” He described the IRGC missile strikes as a ‘legitimate slap’ in the face of the United States.

After the US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and PMU deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted that Iran will take ‘harsh revenge’ on US for its heinous crime. Ultimately, IRGC launched airstrikes against Ain al-Assad military base of the United States in Iraq on Wednesday.

Those in Resistance Axis have promised to take revenge against the US as well, he said, noting that all operations should be aimed at ousting criminal America from the region.

“From now on, US interests across the world will be posed to extensive threats. This dominating regime has numerous military bases; from now on, having too many bases, especially in this region, will not act as an advantage for them.”

He also praised the Iranian and Iraqi nations for holding a historic funeral procession for Gen. Soleimani in the past week, noting that the ceremonies were a referendum on Resistance.

