Human Rights Watch Admits: A Coup Occurred in Bolivia

New York, United States – Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated the series of developments that led to the resignation of Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales constituted a coup, raising the alarm about human rights abuses by the country’s military at the time.

- Advertisement -

Jose Miguel Vivanco, the director of Americas division of the Human Rights Watch, denounced on Wednesday the Bolivian military’s withdrawal of support for Morales, PressTV reported.