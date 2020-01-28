Holocaust Remembrance Day becomes the West’s Revisionism day

When I went to school, the Red Army liberated Auschwitz 27, January, 1945. When today’s youth go to school, what happens to their knowledge of history? Der Spiegel put it out to the public, as in the screen shot above:

Der Spiegel

Auschwitz was the biggest deathcamp of the Nazis.

There, they murdered 1.1 million people.

75 years ago it was liberated by the American Army.

They have issued a correction. But it bespeaks, if an innocent mistake (Do let us be generous) a symptom that is at large. Two years ago, I heard the same thing spoken from a pulpit “when we liberated Auschwitz.”

Another thing I learned in school was a rhyme:

A Truth that’s told with false intent

Beats any lie you can invent.

All across the western spectrum, from Donald Trump to the EU Commission, to Bernie Sanders, the foremost “liberal” among the Democrats, we see the rhyming principle at work. All technically true, all devilishly deceiving:

Here is Donald J. Trump’s official Proclamation:

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, we remember the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust and pay tribute to the American soldiers and other Allied Forces who fought tirelessly to defeat the Nazi regime. We also recommit ourselves to the fight against anti-Semitism and to the two words that cannot be repeated often enough: Never Again.

Anyone reading this and not knowing would suppose it was Johnny Yank who liberated Auschwitz.

Here is Bernie Sanders’ tweet:

It’s not a lie. “On this day 75 years ago, Allied forces Liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp” is literally true. The Red Army was an ally. One commenter put it this way:

“Allies against Germany yes, just not western allies and he didn’t say that. It’s not necessarily a lie.”

To which I reply:

“That’s the truth part. The other part is that it allows the uninformed to imagine something quite different from what happened.” Or even encourages, as happened in the staff offices of Der Spiegel.

Finally, here is the joint proclamation of the European Commission, which they preface with a quotation from Elie Wiesel:

“To forget the dead would be akin to killing them a second time.” ― Elie Wiesel, Night

Seventy-five years ago, Allied Forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. They ended the most abhorrent crime in European history, the planned annihilation of the Jews in Europe.

The EC gave it a huge headline:

Proclamation on National Day Of Remembrance Of The 75th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Auschwitz, 2020

They proclaim with these carefully chosen words that the sacrifice of the Red Army did not exist, and to use the words of Elie Wiesel, to forget their sacrifice is to kill them again.

I add the commentary of Luciana Bohne:

“ALLIED FORCES” liberated Auschwitz? Technically, yes. Truthfully, no. The European Union is an insult to Europe–And insult to history, an insult to the anti-fascist Europe-wide Resistance to nazi-fascism; an insult to the Soviet liberators. The European Union is a living lie and the negation of liberation. It is the front of reaction to liberation.



Professor Bohne further translated from Italian Wikipedia:

THE SOVIET ARMY HAD BEEN LIBERATING NAZI DEATH CAMPS FOR 9 MONTHS BEFORE THE AMERICANS LIBERATED ONE. Let’s stop mutilating history.

July 1944 Soviet Red Army liberates Majdanek, near Lublin (Poland),. Surprised by the rapid Soviet advance, the Germans had tried to hide the evidence of extermination by destroying the camp. The staff had set fire to the large crematorium used to burn the bodies of the killed prisoners, but in the haste of the evacuation the gas chambers remained intact.