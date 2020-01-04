HK Police: About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During New Year’s Eve Protest

Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China – The Hong Kong Police have detained at least 400 people during 1 January’s anti-government protest, Senior Superintendent of Hong Kong Island Region Jim Ng Lok-Chun stated.

“So, as of now, police have made around 400 arrests, offenses include unlawful assembly and possession of an offensive weapon,” the senior superintendent said during a press briefing, Sputnik reported.

Earlier during the New Year’s Eve, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in a march, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front and approved by the authorities. The marchers demanded an independent investigation of the police’s actions during previous protests, an amnesty for the detained protesters, and universal suffrage.

However, the demonstration morphed into chaos after some protesters attacked offices of the HSBC bank prompting the use of tear gas by the police. After that, the policed asked the organizers to end the event. Hong Kong has been gripped by violent foreign-backed protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.