Haftar thanks Putin, backs Russia’s peace initiative for Libya

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin received a letter from the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar . The text of the message was published today, January 17, by the Kremlin press service .

“I thank you and express full support for the Russian initiative for holding peace talks in Moscow, which should lead to peace in Libya. I confirm that we are ready to accept your invitation to visit the Russian Federation to continue the dialogue that has begun, ”the letter says.

In addition, the Libyan military leader expressed personal gratitude and appreciation for Russia’s efforts to establish peace in the North African country.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin’s press service confirmed Putin’s participation in the Libya conference on January 19 in Berlin. Representatives at the level of heads of state, including Russia, Great Britain, the USA, Turkey and France, as well as the head of the Government of National Accord (Tripoli) Faiz Saraj and the LNA commander Khalifa Haftar, will take part in the Berlin international conference on resolving the situation in Libya.

Recall that Haftar, who had previously left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the PNS Saraj, said that the proposed version of the document ignored a number of demands put forward by the LNA. “The project (cessation of hostilities. – Ed .) Ignores many of the demands of the Libyan (national) army,” Al-Arabiya television quoted Haftar as saying.

Faiz Saraj on January 13 signed a ceasefire agreement following the six-hour talks in Moscow. In the evening of the same day, Khalifa Haftar asked for time until Tuesday morning to make a decision, but did not sign the document and left the Russian capital in the early morning. After his departure south of Tripoli, clashes between the LNA and PNS formations resumed.

In Libya, after nine months of fighting, the LNA under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the GNA, led by Faiz Saraj, previously agreed to a truce, which formally entered into force at midnight on Sunday, January 12. Following the results of negotiations in Istanbul on January 8, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted a joint statement, which, in particular, called on the warring parties in Libya to declare a truce.