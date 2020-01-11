Germany turns to Russia for piece of Middle-East Action – Merkel Meets Putin at Kremlin

MOSCOW – Today negotiations began between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin. The two heads of state intend to discuss the aggravated situation in the Middle East, as well as the situation in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

“We are in constant contact with you, we are also dealing with internal issues – the economic and political, and the international agenda. I want to thank you for accepting our invitation and coming to discuss all these issues. There are the most acute ones, on which, as I understand it, we will focus our main attention, ” Putin said before the talks.

Note that earlier in Berlin they emphasized that the meeting between Putin and Merkel was planned in advance, and the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani during the operation of the US military in Baghdad is not an occasion for an official visit.

The previous meeting between Merkel and Putin took place during the summit of the leaders of the “Normandy Four” countries on December 9, 2019 in Paris, as a result of which agreements were reached on securing the “Steinmeier formula” in the Ukrainian constitution, extending the special status of Donbass, and ceasing fire in the region until the end 2019 and the separation of forces on three sections of the contact line.

According to German experts, Merkel during the talks hopes to get Putin’s support to advance German interests primarily in the Middle East.

