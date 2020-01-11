France to take possession of Black boxes of the Ukrainian liner shot down in Iran

Flight recorders of a Ukrainian passenger airliner shot down by Iran will be sent to France for decryption.

This was reported by IRNA, referring to a statement by the head of the incident investigation department of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Hassan Rezayefar .

“The records from the black box of the Ukrainian plane will be sent to France,” he said.

- Advertisement -

On the morning of January 11, Tehran officially admitted that the Ukrainian Boeing was accidentally shot down by an Iranian air defense missile. According to the military, the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned towards the military base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Immediately after this, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky demanded that Tehran “ take full responsibility ” for the downed Boeing. Later, President Hassan Rouhani said that families of those killed in the crash will receive compensation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme Council of National Security of the country and ordered to publish the results of the investigation into the crash of Boeing 737 Ukraine’s International Airlines.