Trending

MENAHeadline NewsIranIraq

FLORES: Video – Iran Will Find Justice – the Resistance Axis Will Prevail

From MidEaStream with Marwa Osman

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,364

Marwa Osman: The United States assassinated last week the most important symbol of the Axis of Resistance and its most effective operational strategist in the region. It’s impossible to exaggerate the influence wielded by martyr Qassem Soleimani in the 22 years he commanded the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.

This is by all means a declaration of war against the Islamic republic of Iran and its region allies in the Axis of Resistance. We discus this segment with Joaquin Flores, editor at FortRuss News website.

- Advertisement -

The first casualty of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani is diplomacy. Specifically, the prospects of an American-Iranian dialogue to lessen tensions, define regional red lines and return to the negotiating table on the nuclear agreement (JCPOA) are now dimmer than they have been since 2016.

More importantly, the US has just punched the Axis of Resistance in the face, and the blowback will be grave. We discuss this segment with Motaz Al Wehwah, lecturer in Islamic Studies.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1807 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments