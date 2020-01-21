Der Führer Mike Pence and The Ides of March

Meet Der Führer

“I frankly hold Dick Cheney in very high regard in his role as vice president” -Mike Pence

hubris |ˈ(h)yo͞obris|

noun

original definition: a willful defiance of the gods, inevitably leading to encounter with Nemesis, the goddess of divine retribution



We’re on the brink of meeting her, folks, you’d better have your Hoxha era bunker resupplied.

It is entirely plausible, if an uncertain thing, Trump could have his ‘Ides of March’ moment in his Senate impeachment trial. Certainly there are some forty odd Democratic senators who’ll not bother with concealing their daggers; but the outstanding question is, which Republicans might be ready to deliver Trump his moment of “et tu, Brute?”

But before we go there, I found myself handicapped with the English language, there being no specific feminine form of the noun “idiot.” I tried the thesaurus and it was a rank fail. Then, I consulted memory in the category of vulgar folk wisdom and the best I could come up with was the wife of a Klu Klux Klansman or ‘Klunt.’ Maybe this is actually an apropos fit for Nancy Pelosi, in the sense of “Horseshoe Theory”, no wife of a Klansman could be more clueless than Pelosi, when delivering us into the hands of a 21st Century Inquisition.

Klunt Pelosi, having disposed of the bozo Donald, the elevated Pence will make Dick Cheney look like your gay neighbor’s benign closet sweetheart, just have a look at Pence spiritual guru of decades:

- Advertisement -

“I’ve seen pictures of the young men in the Red Guard… They would bring in this young man’s mother. He would take an axe and cut her head off. They have to put the purposes of the Red Guard ahead of their father, mother, brother, sister, and their own life. That was a covenant. A pledge. That’s what Jesus said” -Mike Pence’s long time guru Doug Coe (d. 2017), verbatim quote from video

Let us the recall the Optimates faction of the old Roman Republic, in their zeal to assassinate Caesar, they believed they would be restoring the republic. But in fact the opposite happened; the republic died and the dictatorship was cemented into place. If there are comparisons to Rome (there are many) to Washington DC, today it is a case of “History repeats itself” in degenerate form; there is no Augustus waiting in the wings; rather a religious zealot more resembling Theodosius and his “Theodosian decrees” except in this case everyone who doesn’t see things according to their ‘truth’ of this ‘mandatory’ belief…

apocalypse |əˈpäkəˌlips|

noun

1 the complete final destruction of the world, especially as described in the biblical book of Revelation. See also Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

2 an event involving destruction or damage on an awesome or catastrophic scale: an era of the evangelical right apocalypse.

…is a lesser human to themselves. That’s Mike Pence. That’s the man Klunt Pelosi is driving to put into power.

Do you think Pence would have pulled back on all-out war with Iran? He’s the guy, together with Mike Pompeo, pushed Trump to the brink with the assassination of Soleimani. Oh yeah, Pompeo:

^ “we make sure that we pray and stand and fight and make sure that we know that Jesus Christ is our savior is truly the only solution for our world” -Mike Pompeo

“The ONLY solution … for our world” excludes everyone who doesn’t think like these Nazis, and as well excludes all those ‘Christians’ who ‘aren’t Christian enough.’ It’s more like a ‘final solution’ for everyone who’s not to the right of the radical right. Let’s hope Brutus is a no-show at the Senate in January 2020. Because once their hands are on the nuclear football, these guys won’t need a year to get their job done (that is our small planet blown to smithereens.) Question for clueless Klunt Pelosi: just what the F**K is wrong with you? Schiff is clearly insane, Nadler is just plain stupid, meanwhile it’s as though Pelosi (and all of DC) has the lead-poisoning that unbalanced the Romans.