Trending

MENAHeadline NewsIran

Criminal Negligence? Iran Determined to Bring Culpable Individuals to Justice for Accidental Plane Downing

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,236

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – In a statement on Sunday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue investigations to identify the possible culpabilities of the tragic unintentional shot of the Ukrainian passenger plane and taking required measures to avert similar incidents.

- Advertisement -

“The results achieved from the conducted investigations by General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran about the mistaken downing of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight, besides the probed ‘human error’ as the main cause of the accident, made my grief deeper,” the Leader said.

“It is essential for me to initially announce my condolences with the families of those killed in the incident and then to issue an order to the General Staff of the Armed Forces for conducting follow up research to designate the probable culpabilities of the disastrous accident,” he added.

“Third, I urge the affiliated organizations and managers to take necessary measures to avert similar accidents to occur in future,” he underlined.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran has been “human error” in an air defense base, which happened amid missile strikes against US military base and considering the possibility of a military action in the accident

All 176 people on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash this week just after take-off from Tehran on a flight to Kiev.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said those responsible for shooting down the passenger jet would “immediately” be brought before military justice.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1818 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments