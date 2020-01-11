CNN VIDEO OF U.S AIRBASE RUINS: Iran entirely destroys Airbase – ‘Unimaginable damage!’

In an exclusive report from the al-Asad airbase where the US soldiers were based in Iraq, CNN described the extent of the damage to the base as unimaginable.

The hosts exclaims incredulity that no U.S servicemen were injured. FRN previously ran video appearing to demonstrate that U.S soldiers were at the base.

Iranian domestic media reported between a dozen to eighty killed and injured U.S solders.

The U.S anti-air defenses were entirely useless against the Iranian missiles. 100% of the launched missiles penetrated U.S defenses, with high accuracy.

This demonstration of force and the U.S inability to stop these next-generation Iranian missiles may serve well for western audiences, inculcated from early childhood into believing the mythology of an invincible U.S.