China’s XJP visits Myanmar to build Belt and Road Initiative

CCTV: “Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a two-day visit to Myanmar on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations. It will be the first visit by a top Chinese leader in 19 years. Xi Jinping is expected to promote the implementation of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative.”
