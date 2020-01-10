Canadian PM Steps Into the Mud of Slander Blaming Iran For Boeing Crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent claim that Ukraine’s flight PS752 was shot down by Iranian rockets according to “secret intelligence” has provoked the Iranian government to respond by calling out the bluff which has spread like wildfire in the recent 48 hours.

On Wednesday, Trudeau stated: “We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional.” Canadians represented 63 of the 176 victims who died in the crash and so the words of the Canadian government obviously carries more emotional weight than other nations in this matter.

Trudeau’s claims, (along with those made minutes earlier by the UK’s Boris Johnson to the same effect) represent the first serious attempt to legitimize the gossip which first originated by anonymous sources within the US State Department hours after the crash occurred. After making these remarks, Trudeau stated that he had shared this secret intelligence with the government of Ukraine as well as the Dutch government that had conducted the investigation into the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 which crashed over Eastern Ukraine and which recent information from Ukrainian whistle-blower Lt. Col. Vasily Prozorov proved was actually caused by the Azov-connected Poroshenko government working alongside British Intelligence.

While sufficient evidence has not yet come to light in the current case, the parallels between this week’s tragedy and MH17 cannot be ignored.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Rabiei responded to US, British and Canadian assertions of “secret evidence” by inviting all countries who have lost citizens in the disaster to come to Tehran in order to investigate the black box (which they rightfully refused to hand over to US officials). Rabiei stated on Thursday: “All these reports are a psychological warfare against Iran. All those countries whose citizens were aboard the plane can send representatives and we urge Boeing to send its representative to join the process of investigating the black box.”

Iran stated that all evidence gathered should be “published and publicized to the world.”

