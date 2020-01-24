BREAKING – Up to 34 Soldiers might be declared brain-dead resulting from Iranian Attack on Airbase
The US has been able to greatly reduce the number of ‘KIA’, killed in action casualties legally necessary to report otherwise, because of life-sustaining technologies available at the point of extraction. Medic helicopters are equipped with life support systems which can maintain base metabolic functions of otherwise deceased soldiers.
Therefore, the term ‘traumatic brain injury’ is not only all encompassing, but likely includes most of those whom the US military medical officers will ultimately unplug from life support systems as they are in fact ‘brain dead’. It has effectively been used as a euphemism to describe soldiers killed in action. By establishing their deaths later on in hospital, negative press is avoided and families of the deceased may be deprived of combat death compensation.
This reversal is significant as the US has historically rolled out such revisions in increments. This ‘test balloon’ of domestic reaction will no doubt be used to gauge whether authorities will disclose further information.
Iranian media reported that scores of US soldiers were killed in the attack. Iranian media further reported information from Kuwait and Germany where bodies and then coffins of killed soldiers were seen entering the two countries respectively.
Eight still living US soldiers previously airlifted to Germany have been removed to the US for further treatment, the Pentagon acknowledged in a press conference on Friday. Nine more remain in Germany, where they are being evaluated and treated. Another is back in Iraq after being sent to Kuwait for evaluation, and 16 are back on duty in Iraq following their diagnosis.
The Trump administration initially reported that the January 8 Iranian missile strikes on two coalition bases in Iraq had not resulted in any American casualties. Later, it emerged that “several” were being treated for concussion symptoms, a number that eventually climbed to 11 who were sent out of the country for evaluation.
President Donald Trump has consistently minimized the injuries, stating earlier this week that he had “heard [the injured soldiers] had headaches” but insisting “it is not very serious…relative to other injuries I have seen.”
Tehran carried out precision strikes on the Al-Asad and Erbil coalition bases in retaliation for the Trump administration’s assassination of Commander General Qassem Soleimani by airstrike at Baghdad airport. While damage to the base infrastructure was extensive, there were no human casualties. While Trump credited the bases’ early-warning missile detection systems for the troops’ ability to flee to safety before impact, Iraq was tipped off to the incoming missiles by Iran and shared the information with the US.
Despite an Iraqi Parliament vote earlier this month that called for all foreign troops to leave the country, the US military has insisted on staying, even while the Trump administration has paid lip service to the notion of Iraqi sovereignty. A massive protest against what has once more officially become occupation by the US flooded the streets on Friday, with demonstrators demanding Washington withdraw at once or face dire consequences. The killing of Soleimani largely united the Iraqi populace with Iran against the Americans.