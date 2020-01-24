BREAKING – Up to 34 Soldiers might be declared brain-dead resulting from Iranian Attack on Airbase

WASHINGTON D.C – In a startling reversal, the Pentagon has begun to slowly reveal aspects of the truth of the Iranian retaliatory attack on the US airbase in Iraq earlier in January.

According to a publicized report, some 34 US troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following the Iranian strikes on two US bases earlier this month, the Pentagon has said, despite the administration’s prior claims the injuries were “not serious.”

The US has been able to greatly reduce the number of ‘KIA’, killed in action casualties legally necessary to report otherwise, because of life-sustaining technologies available at the point of extraction. Medic helicopters are equipped with life support systems which can maintain base metabolic functions of otherwise deceased soldiers.

Therefore, the term ‘traumatic brain injury’ is not only all encompassing, but likely includes most of those whom the US military medical officers will ultimately unplug from life support systems as they are in fact ‘brain dead’. It has effectively been used as a euphemism to describe soldiers killed in action. By establishing their deaths later on in hospital, negative press is avoided and families of the deceased may be deprived of combat death compensation.

This reversal is significant as the US has historically rolled out such revisions in increments. This ‘test balloon’ of domestic reaction will no doubt be used to gauge whether authorities will disclose further information.

Iranian media reported that scores of US soldiers were killed in the attack. Iranian media further reported information from Kuwait and Germany where bodies and then coffins of killed soldiers were seen entering the two countries respectively.