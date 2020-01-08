BREAKING: Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people Crashes near Tehran – VIDEO

TEHRAN – A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near Tehran.

The airliner, said to be a Boeing 737, went down near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to Iranian State TV.

An Iran affairs correspondent for the BBC, reported the incident on Tuesday night and said Iranian Fars News Agency reported the plane suffered technical problems then went down minutes after take-off in Tehran.

It is unknown to FRN at this time which nationality was predominant among the passengers. Such information would be the first piece in understanding if this was an act of terrorism, and not an accident.

A Twitter video appeared to show the first footage of the Ukrainian airplane falling and fire from the scene.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said, according to the Associated Press.

The local media reported that there were details on casualties. However, FRN is not privy to these details at this time.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.