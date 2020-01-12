BREAKING: IRAQI INSURGENTS BOMB U.S BASE – CASUALTIES REPORTED

Seven ‘Iranian’ mortars fell Sunday inside Iraq’s al-Balad air base, which houses US forces
Four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, two military sources said
The military sources said the mortar bombs fell on the base’s runway
FRN has not received confirmation from Iranian media the status or ownership of the attack
Tikrit: Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday inside Iraq’s al-Balad air base, which houses US forces, and four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, two military sources told Reuters.
The extent that the U.S will report on casualties may pre-determine any official American response. It is widely believed that the U.S may have under-reported U.S damages towards conflict de-escalation.
FRN is treating this as an attack by Iraqi anti-occupation forces until further information from Iran. These anti-occupation forces receive significant support from Iran.