BREAKING: IRAQI INSURGENTS BOMB U.S BASE – CASUALTIES REPORTED

By Joaquin Flores
  • Seven ‘Iranian’ mortars fell Sunday inside Iraq’s al-Balad air base, which houses US forces

  • Four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, two military sources said

  • The military sources said the mortar bombs fell on the base’s runway

  • FRN has not received confirmation from Iranian media the status or ownership of the attack

Tikrit: Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday inside Iraq’s al-Balad air base, which houses US forces, and four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, two military sources told Reuters.

The military sources said the mortar bombs fell in the base’s runway inside the base, which is located 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad.

 

American media and Iranian media are at odds on reporting potential U.S casualties. As with the al-Asad strike, Iran credibly reported up to scores of wounded and/or killed U.S soldiers, despite equally credible reports that the U.S would have had time to evacuate.

The extent that the U.S will report on casualties may pre-determine any official American response. It is widely believed that the U.S may have under-reported U.S damages towards conflict de-escalation.

FRN is treating this as an attack by Iraqi anti-occupation forces until further information from Iran. These anti-occupation forces receive significant support from Iran.

 

