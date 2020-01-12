BREAKING: IRAQI INSURGENTS BOMB U.S BASE – CASUALTIES REPORTED

American media and Iranian media are at odds on reporting potential U.S casualties. As with the al-Asad strike, Iran credibly reported up to scores of wounded and/or killed U.S soldiers, despite equally credible reports that the U.S would have had time to evacuate.

The extent that the U.S will report on casualties may pre-determine any official American response. It is widely believed that the U.S may have under-reported U.S damages towards conflict de-escalation.

FRN is treating this as an attack by Iraqi anti-occupation forces until further information from Iran. These anti-occupation forces receive significant support from Iran.