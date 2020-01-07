BREAKING: IRAN CONFIRMS HITTING U.S OCCUPIED IRAQI AIRBASE WITH DOZENS OF MISSILES

TEHRAN – Iran’s IRGC confirms hitting US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq with tens of missiles. FRN has been informed through reliable Iranian state media. FRN will be updating this story as information comes in. The base hosts American soldiers.

Heavy missile attacks were carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps on the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq that hosts both Iraqi and US soldiers on Tuesday night. Nine missiles hit the airbase in other reports.

Iraqi soldiers are not reported to have been at the base at the time of it being struck. It follows that American personnel would have known that such an attack was impending.

In related events – “Shelter in place” sirens were heard at the Taji base in Iraq north of Baghdad on Tuesday as Fars news reported that five rockets were reportedly fired at the base that hosts American soldiers.