Beijing Reaffirms its Stance on Taiwan Being an Inalienable Part of China

BEIJING – People’s Republic of China announced its policy regarding Taiwan will not change, following the reelection of anti-China Tsai Ing-wen as the self-ruled island’s president for a second time. In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the internationally-practiced policy of “one China”, under which Beijing claims rightful sovereignty over Taiwan, remained in place, PressTV reported.

“No matter what changes there are to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change,” the foreign ministry said. “The universal consensus of the international community adhering to the ‘one China’ principle will not change either,” the statement noted.

The statement added that China hoped that the world would support the “just cause of Chinese people to oppose secessionist activities and realize national reunification”.

Tsai, who is opposed to China’s “one country, two systems” model, won another four-year term in office and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a majority in parliament in simultaneous elections on Saturday. Tsai announced her victory on the same day. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council announced that China should respect the election results.

“Our government will firmly defend the sovereignty of the Republic of China and Taiwan’s ‘democracy and freedom’,” it said, using a title that Taiwan has chosen as its official name.

Meanwhile, China’s official Xinhua news agency described Tsai’s landslide victory as a “fluke”. Taiwan (officially Republic of China) broke away from the mainland during a civil war in 1949. People’s Republic of China (also known in Taiwan as the “Mainland China”) has been pursuing reunification ever since.

While the United States, too, recognizes Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan, Washington has been courting Taipei, including in the form of extensive military cooperation, in an affront to Beijing. China has repeatedly warned against such US interactions with Taiwan.