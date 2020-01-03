Assassinated by the Atlanticist forces – Who was Commander Qassem Soleimani?

By Raphael Machado – Secretary General – New Resistance Brazil – Lawyer, activist, translator and founder of New Resistance Brazil, he is one of the main promoters of Aleksandr Dugin’s thought and work and of themes related to the Fourth Political Theory in Brazil.

*

“By disintegrating the cancerous and deadly tumor of ISIS, you have done a great service not only to the countries of the region and to the Islamic world, but also to all nations and humanity.” – Ali Khamenei (Reply to General Soleimani’s letter on the elimination of ISIS)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with General Qassem Suleimani

The year 2020 began sad and stormy, with the cowardly assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, through a Pentagon-ordered drone attack on the Baghdad Airport, as well as at least 6 other prominent figures of the joint anti-imperialist struggle of Iranians and Iraqis.

The attack was supposed to be a response to the US embassy invasion of Baghdad days ago by the public protesting an American bombing that had killed members of the Shiite militias that liberated Iraq from ISIS. Nevertheless, the real reasons for the attack must be found in the attempts of the Zionist elite to provoke a widespread war in the Middle East, the decades-long dream of Israel, which would be harnessed to allow the Zionist entity to expand in building a Greater Israel from Nile to the Euphrates.

Not to be overlooked is Donald Trump’s attempt to survive the impeachment process by appeasing the most belligerent sections of Congress and the Deep State.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was the military commander who served as vice president of the People’s Mobilization Forces, a coalition of more than 40 Iraqi militias, mostly Shiites, but also with Christian formations. Al-Muhandis was also the leader of the Iraqi Shiite Kataeb Hezbollah, inspired by the Lebanese Hezbollah and part of the People’s Mobilization Forces.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, which have nearly 200,000 men, have been involved in almost every battle against ISIS in the Middle East, not just in Iraq but also in Syria. They were instrumental in the Second Battle of Tikrit, where they formed the bulk of the infantry, the Mosul Offensive, where they made up the left flank of anti-ISIS forces, and the Battle of Kirkuk, where the Popular Mobilization Forces beat the Kurdish terrorists, who were five times as many, and resumed Kirkuk.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, whose deputy leader was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the main culprits for the defeat of ISIS in Iraq

But the biggest loss to the non-aligned, multipolar forces was the martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, an elite unit of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran, specializing in intelligence, unconventional warfare and extraterritorial activities.

The Quds Force, while relatively small (only 15,000 men), has been instrumental in supporting all military and paramilitary forces operating in the Middle East for multipolarity, from Hezbollah to Hamas, from Houthis to Iraqi militias.

So great has been the role of the Quds Force and its commander (called in the West “Shadow Commander”) in the struggles against Wahabism, Zionism, and imperialism in the Middle East, that we would not be overstating that Qassem Soleimani was the main one responsible for the defeat of ISIS in the Middle East.

The Quds Forces, elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, commanded by Qassem Suleimani

Joining the Revolutionary Guards shortly after the Revolution, and participating in the war against Iraq, Suleimani was recognized for his bravery in battle and rose to rank until he became a division commander even before he was 30 years old.

To get a sense of the size of Qassem Soleimani’s figure, he was once called by the CIA “the Iranian Erwin Rommel,” and was the chief military strategist of the anti-imperialist struggle in the Middle East. In his role as Quds Force Commander, he also helped reorganize the Iraqi government following the fall of Saddam Hussein, organized the Syrian National Defense Forces (a coalition of regional militias) and to structure, train and professionalize Hezbollah in the years. 90

After it seemed clear that Assad’s government would be defeated by the terrorist forces, it was Soleimani’s strategic assistance, with the help of Russian air support, that allowed Assad to turn the tide. It would be impossible to pinpoint which battles he participated in, because in fact he was involved as commander or strategist in all forward Syrian military campaigns from 2013, but we could highlight the fact that he was the one who designed the Russian-Syrian-Iranian Offensive of October 2015, which began the overthrow of ISIS in Syria.

Qassem Suleimani meets Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Soleimani, throughout his life, for his conduct in battle of never hiding inside barracks but always leading his men on the battlefront, as well as his virtue and piety, was regarded by Ayatollah Khamenei as a “living martyr”. In fact, the relationship between Khamenei and Soleimani was like that between a father and a son. Soleimani was regarded as a symbol that inspired young Iranians to enlist in the Revolutionary Guard and the Armed Forces.

His example went from the battlefield to personal life. Despite his popularity, Soleimani was a modest and reserved man, leaving a wife and four children. Nevertheless, his taste for traditional Persian poetry, the study of Islamic theology, bodybuilding and martial arts is known – he was a black belt in karate.

His death is a great loss, but the Iranian Revolutionary Guards High Command does not lack great strategists and commanders. Raised to Soleimani’s post as Quds Force Commander General Esmail Ghaani, who is also a hero and veteran of the Iran-Iraq War and who also actively participated in the fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq under Soleimani.

As for the geopolitical situation of the Middle East, even if this assassination increases tensions, we do not consider that they will lead immediately to World War III, even if anything is possible. The most direct consequence will be the intensification of the geopolitical and strategic approach and coordination between Iran, Iraq and Syria. The tendency is not for this assassination to lead to a reduction in Iranian influence in Iraq, but the opposite. Iranian support for Hezbollah, Houthis and other paramilitary groups and popular militias also tends to increase.

The West, steeped in materialism and skepticism, underestimates the power of the martyr’s figure over Muslim political imagery. If not all Iraqi Shiite political forces considered themselves to be close to Iran, including recent political friction, the blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty by the murder of heroic figures in both countries will relativize these distances in favor of the importance of responding to the threat of US-Israel-Saudi Arabia axis.

At the same time, within Iran, the supposedly “moderate” forces advocating Westernization of Iran will be weakened, a positive trend that has been unfolding since Trump’s election. The Iranian government will also have good justifications for cracking down on repression against subversive elements trying to cause a “color revolution” in the country.

However, if so, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Hezbollah are prepared to deal with the threat from the US and Israel, and will count on Russia and China to help them, albeit not officially. We recall here the shame of the Israeli defeat in the 2006 Lebanon War, when less than a thousand Hezbollah soldiers repelled 30,000 Israeli soldiers. Iran is not Afghanistan or Saddam’s Iraq.

Qassem Soleimani’s life was an expression of the profound truths of the “metaphysics of war,” as described by Italian philosopher Julius Evola. Soleimani lived the war not merely as an expression of politics, geopolitics or economic interests, but as a way of spiritual realization. About Paradise, General Soleimani said:

“Generally, in popular representation, paradise is described as a verdant garden with murmuring streams, beautiful nymphs. But there is another kind of paradise: the battlefield, the battlefield for the Motherland itself.”

Qassem Soleimani has died, but he will never fail to guide from Paradise the forces of the Axis of Resistance as a symbol and as an example. He joins figures such as assassinated commanders Motorola and Givi and Syria’s martyred Zahreddine, as a paradigmatic figure in the struggle for a multipolar world.