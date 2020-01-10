Another Successful Test of the ‘Kinzhal’ Hypersonic Missile (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – A video of the testing of the “Kinzhal” hypersonic missile, fired by the modified MiG-31K fighter-interceptor was released by the Russian Ministry of Defence. The missile test took place as part of the joint exercises of the Russian Aerospace Forces, along with the Russian Black Sea and Northern Fleets. In total, more than 30 ships and 40 aircraft were involved in the military exercise.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the missiles successfully hit all of the designated targets. The video released by the TV “Zvezda” shows the launch of the missile by the MiG-31K fighter-interceptor to the missile launch area, as well as the ignition of hypersonic munition itself.

In May 2018, ten MiG-31K fighter-interceptors armed with the “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles joined the Russian Aerospace Forces. Fighter-interceptors are deployed in the Southern Military District. In November 2019, the “Kinzhal” hypersonic missile was first tested in the Arctic.

The nuclear-capable missile reaches a hypersonic speed of Mach 10-12 (12,250–14,701 km/h; 7,612–9,134 mph). The warhead successfully hit a ground target at the “Pemboy” training grounds near Vorkuta, in the Komi Republic in northern Russia.