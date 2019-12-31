Allseas will not resume work on Nord Stream II project

Deutsche Welle/ru

Allseas does not plan to resume construction of Nord Stream 2.

After the United States imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream II and Turkish Stream pipelines, the Swiss pipe-laying company immediately shut down its work in the Baltic Sea. The Swiss company Allseas, previously working on the Nord Stream 2 project, does not plan to resume the construction of the pipeline.

Pipelaying vessels left the Baltic region and are already preparing to work on another project. TASS was informed about this in the press service of Allseas on Monday, December 30.

On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the defense budget for 2020, which provides for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream pipelines. The bill provides for restrictions against foreign companies providing vessels for the construction of Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream. In particular, fines include a ban on entry into the United States. In addition, any property owned by companies located in the United States will be frozen. This could affect the assets of Allseas in Texas, as well as the company’s ships, which operate in the territorial waters of the United States.

- Advertisement -

On the night of Saturday, December 21, immediately after the entry into force of the law on American sanctions, Allseas suspended its participation in the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

On December 27, the State Department announced that contractors would be able to avoid sanctions if all work was curtailed before January 20. However, Allseas did not want to resume construction even before this date, although the company had to lay about 160 kilometers of the 2460 kilometer pipeline.

Berlin criticizes US for sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project, but no countermeasures

Why US sanctions are unlikely to stop Nord Stream 2

For context, we add German Tagespiel from December 19, where we see that the US and Trump disregarded German and EU views:

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is not pleased about the impending US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, but does not want to start a trade war with Washington over it. “We are against extraterritorial sanctions,” said Merkel on Wednesday in the government’s questioning session, after the US Senate voted on Tuesday for fines against construction companies and individuals involved in the pipeline. At the same time, the Chancellor made it clear that counter-sanctions were out of the question for the Federal Government.

Fear of Russian influence in the EU

With the approval of the Senate, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to implement the sanctions. Trump rejects the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 project, led by the Russian Gazprom group, because of increased Russian influence in the EU. At the same time, the USA also has its own interests in the export of liquefied gas. It is unclear whether the US sanctions will stop the Baltic Sea pipeline, which is nearing completion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow said on Wednesday that the penalties violated international law and were an example of unfair competition. He expects the project to be successfully completed. See RUSSIA CAN COMPLETE NORDSTREAM BY ITSELF, also from Deutsche Welle. Already in English.

Von der Leyen will meet Trump

Merkel, in talks with the United States to make clear the rejection of sanctions practice.

Earlier, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she would meet Trump at the beginning of next year. Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan had said that Brussels was principally opposed to the imposition of sanctions against EU companies. However, he had left open the question of whether the European Union would respond to the US sanctions with countermeasures.