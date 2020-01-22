737 MAX Crisis Could Cost Boeing Over $20bln as the Company Takes Billions in Loans

Chicago, Illinois, United States – The US aerospace giant Boeing’s costs are projected to rise substantially, analysts say, as airlines continue to push back MAX 737’s from their schedules. The company’s best-selling planes have now been grounded for 11 months. The worldwide grounding saw airlines lose more than $1 billion in revenue, and Boeing more than $7 billion.

The company, which took a $5.6 billion pretax charge in July to compensate airlines and other customers for the grounding, is to report full-year and fourth-quarter earnings on January 29. Some Wall Street analysts expect it to take additional charges related to the troubled airplane.

“They’re going to have to pay more,” Ron Epstein, aerospace analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC.

According to his estimates, the total cost of the grounding could reach $20 billion (excluding any settlements from lawsuits from crash victims’ families) if the planes return by June or July. Epstein estimates that about 40 percent of the company’s profits last year came from the MAX 737.

An aerospace and defense analyst at Jefferies, Sheila Kahyaoglu stated this week that the charges for aircraft customers’ compensation are likely to rise to $11 billion. She assumed that the planes will return to service in April. Boeing announced earlier it would tap the debt markets for more cash to cover the costs of the crisis.

Thus, the company has taken $6 billion in loans and is in talks to secure a total of $10 billion or more, according to a report. CNBC reported on Monday that officials familiar with the company’s finances say that it is in talks with banks including Merrill Lynch, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan to secure a loan of $10 billion or more and had already accepted $6 billion.