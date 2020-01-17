17 years ago, Israeli troops killed British photographer in Gaza

Just a friendly reminder – ed

*

While taking pictures for Israeli attacks on Palestinian children, Tom saw 3 little girls could not flee to safety. He saved one. When he was back to the others, he was shot by an Israeli sniper.

To hide their crimes, Israeli occupation troops killed British photographer Tom Hurndall, 22, in the occupied Gaza Strip, 17 years ago.

As he was taking pictures for Israeli crimes, Hurndall tried to rescue small girls from Israeli gunfire; therefore, he was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper.

Tom was a student and photographer who travelled to Gaza in 2003. On April 11, he watched children playing nearby suddenly came under Israeli rifle fire.

Most of the children fled, but three of them, aged four to seven, froze with fear as the Israeli gunfire continued.

Tom rushed one of them to safety. When he returned to get the two little girls, an Israeli sniper shot him in the head.

Despite the urgency, Israeli officials delayed his transport to specialised medical care for over two and a half hours.

Tom remained in a vegetative state until his death 9 months later.