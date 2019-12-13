White Helmets, Al-Nusra Terrorists Preparing for New False-Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib

Idlib, Syria – The terrorists of Tahrir al-Sham al-Hayat (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) and White Helmets have transferred chemical substances to several cities in Idlib Province under the supervision of European and Turkish experts, local sources said.

Al-Nusra Front terrorists in coordination with pro-militant White Helmets have already transported chemical substances to southern Idlib, the Arabic-language service of the Russian Sputnik news agency quoted local sources as saying.

The local sources noted that the chemical consignments have been transferred to the cities of Saraqib and Ma’aret al-Numan in Idlib province, and said that chemical substances contained chlorine gas. The terrorists also sent several other capsules containing chlorine gas to the Ma’aret al-Numan region.

They said that two vehicles belonging to the White Helmets carried chlorine gas capsules and arrived in Al-Nusra Front military bases in Saraqib city on Wednesday morning. The French, Belgian and Turkish militants of Al-Nusra Front helped White Helmets transfer the chemical substances.

In a relevant development in late June, media sources said that the White Helmets and Tahrir al-Sham were reportedly preparing to shoot a scene in the demilitarized zone in Idlib that would show a chemical attack by the Syrian Army.

The Arabic-language Morasseloun news website quoted special sources in Idlib province as saying that Tahrir al-Sham was planning to launch a new chemical attack on civilians and areas controlled by the Turkish Army in Mourek and Jabal al-Zawiyeh in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

The sources pointed to the preparedness of the White Helmets to take films from the preplanned chemical attacks, and said most probably the cameramen of the CBS television network who had recently obtained permits for preparing videos from Tahrir al-Sham terrorist commanders in Idlib would also contribute to shooting the scene.

According to intel, Tahrir al-Sham commanders had previously paid $200 to each of the White Helmets to make films and take pictures from the aftermath of the chemical attacks on children in Saraqib and Jorjnaz in Idlib.

Meantime, the Tahrir al-Sham terrorists are also planning to conduct chemical attacks after the Syrian and Russian air forces carry out airstrikes on the town of Jorjnaz in southern Idlib. The sources noted that the terrorists intended to victimize civilians in real chemical attacks, and said that the White Helmets were also supposed to film the chemical attack to accuse the Syrian Army of the crime later.