VIDEO captures NATO leaders making fun of Trump

LONDON – Video shows leaders gathered during cocktail party at Buckingham Palace, exchanging heated impressions that seem to refer to US President Donald Trump.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and UK prime ministers, Boris Johnson, and Canada, Justin Trudeau , were spotted by an indiscreet camera during the reception at Buckingham Palace.

In the clip, UK PM Boris Johnson asks:

“Is that why you were late?”

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau takes a swig from his drink, and responds:

“’He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top.”

The video then cuts to a later clip, which is without context, where Trudeau adds:

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

He then motions as if his jaw is dropping. It is not known if Trump is the focus of that comment as the video has been edited.

The video was originally posted by Sputnik International on its Youtube page. Later, the Canadian channel CBC published edited version of the talks.

The images were published at a time of NATO internal disagreement exposure. Earlier, Emmanuel Macron had accused Turkey of operating in conjunction with ISIS in Syria.

Donald Trump, in turn, had called Macron’s statement on the organization’s “brain dead” as nasty and very offensive, adding that he would not be surprised if France withdrew from NATO.

Trump reaction

Following the release of the video, US President Donald Trump called the Canadian Prime Minister “two-faced”.

When prompted by reporters about this development, Trump described Trudeau as “two-faced” in response, adding that the Canadian prime minister probably mocked him due to their disagreements over Canada’s NATO membership fees.

“I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2 per cent and I guess he’s not very happy about it. He’s not paying 2 per cent, and he should be paying 2 per cent. It’s Canada. They have money”, Trump said. “Look, I’m representing the US. And he should be paying more than he’s paying. And he understands it. So I can imagine he’s not that happy. But that’s the way it is”.

Meanwhile, Trudeau offered his own take on the aforementioned video, stating that he had a “great meeting” with Trump earlier.

“Last night I made a reference to the fact there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with president Trump, I was happy to take part in it but it was certainly notable,” Trudeau explained. “We were all surprised and I think pleased to learn that the next G7 will be at Camp David, I think that was an unscheduled announcement and… I think every different leader has teams who every now and then their jaws drop at unscheduled surprises, like that video itself for example.”

On Tuesday evening, Queen Elisabeth II welcomed the leaders of the military alliance at Buckingham Palace on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the alliance.