US: Two Children, Two Adults Dead in Shooting in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota, US – Two boys and two adults were killed in a shooting in Minneapolis, the city authorities said on Sunday, adding that the suspect shot himself in the head. Earlier, there were reports of two children shot dead outside the house and a supposed hostage situation, as the shooter entered the property where another victim was at that moment, Sputnik reported.

Witnesses outside the property also reported a possible hostage situation. According to Police Spokesman John Elder, the situation is likely “domestic-related”. The boys were reportedly playing in the snow outside the house when the suspect shot them both.

Reporters at the scene say that the police have also evacuated eight houses nearby because “this is about the safety of a community”. SWAT personnel arrived at the scene after the children were shot to negotiate with the suspect, but could not save the other victim.

Also, at least 11 people were injured on Sunday in a shooting incident in the US city of New Orleans, local police announced. The shooting took place in a busy commercial block of Canal Street in the French Quarter.

“The total number of victims in this incident is 11. A victim walked in at a local hospital for treatment. The investigation remains ongoing,” the police said on Twitter.

According to the statement, a suspect was detained near the scene, but his possible involvement in the incident remains under investigation.

“No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing,” the police added.

According to media reports, all those injured were taken to local hospitals, two are in critical condition.

Thanksgiving Day in New Orleans was marked by two separate shootings, several robberies, and attempted kidnapping of a child. The police have already started investigating the incidents and are currently collecting evidence and information to identify the perpetrators of the attacks.

In November, three people were killed in a shooting inside a Walmart store in the city of Duncan, Oklahoma, local media outlet KOCO reported citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This was the second shooting to occur at Walmart this year.

On 3 August, a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart shopping center in the Texas town of El Paso. Less than a day later, a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

A spate of mass shootings in the United States has increased pressure on politicians to enact tougher gun laws, however, gun rights groups continue to battle new restrictions, fearing that firearms opponents want to eventually outlaw private ownership.