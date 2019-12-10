US Fighters Refrain from Bombing ISIS in Western Iraq

BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US Air Force fighter jets avoid targeting the Islamic State terrorist hideouts in the al-Anbar province in western Iraq, a security source at Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Forces) command center said.

The source told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that the US fighters in northern al-Anbar near the province of Saladdin turn a blind eye to the ISIS terrorist movement and its negative impacts on the province’s security and stability.

“The US fighters fly for a long time over these regions but they refrain from bombing the ISIS centers,” a move that runs counter to the US forces’ main excuse for their presence at Ein al-Assad airbase, he said.

In relevant remarks in September, another high-ranking Iraqi security source said that the US forces continued their support for the ISIS terrorist group in southwestern Kirkuk (central part of Iraq).

The US troops stationed in Iraqi Army’s Division 14 Command Headquarters have warned the Iraqi troops not to bombard the ISIS’ military positions in Makhoul mountainous region, the source noted. He told al-Ma’aloumeh that the US troops had also warned the Iraqi Army not to conduct any ground or air operations in the mountainous region and its surrounding areas against ISIS.

The US Army troops have supported the ISIS terrorists many times before in Syria and Iraq and Head of Badr Organization has recently accused the US Armed Forces of a plan to construct a crossing for passage of the ISIS terrorists in western Iraq.