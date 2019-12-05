US considers space a place for war, Putin says

MOSCOW – The US military and political apparatus sees space as a theater of war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

The comment was made after NATO leaders approved the decision to recognize space as a potential stage for operations at a summit that is currently taking place in London, UK.

“Russia has always been and will continue to oppose military use of space,” Putin said. “The world’s leading nations are actively developing modern space systems for military use… and the United States, in particular, openly views space as a stage of war.”

The Russian president added that the US plans to conduct military operations in space to maintain its strategic superiority in this domain.

Putin said the current situation calls for Russia to pay more attention to strengthening the orbital group, as well as the space and rocket industry in general.

On the other hand, Russia’s leader pointed out that the capabilities of the country’s missile attack warning system have increased significantly, adding that the system has readily detected ballistic missile launches.

Putin’s comments are presented as NATO leaders are attending a summit in London dedicated to the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

US aspirations in space

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced his intention to create a Space Force that would operate as the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces in the Air Force.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump formally established US Space Command, a separate Space Force entity, to supposedly help defend US vital interests in space. Russia criticized the decision, accusing Washington of militarizing outer space.

Former US Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has previously explained that the Space Force will serve as a force provider for space operations personnel, assets and support capabilities, while Space Command will serve as an operational command that will employ space capabilities. will lead space operations.