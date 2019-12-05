Uruguay’s new government wants to expand cooperation with Russia

MONTEVIDEO – The newly elected government of Uruguay intends to expand cooperation with Russia, National Party Senator Jorge Gandini said on Thursday.

The presidential election in Uruguay was held in late November, and elected as president, the center-right opposition candidate, Luis Lacalle Pou. He will take office on March 1, 2020.

“We hope to have a great cooperation with Russia, this is a country that has strengthened the economy, has great political influence and great opportunities for consumption,” said Gandini.

The senator added that Uruguay would have difficulties in the Russian market in terms of competition with other countries, however, the country would be ready to expand bilateral cooperation.

Lacalle Pou defeated opponents Daniel Martínez of Frente Ampla, a center-left party that has ruled Uruguay for 15 years and whose main figure is former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica.

Visiting Mexico, former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica talks about the leftist collapse in the country and the future of Latin America and warns: the solution is not in the “old institutions” like the OAS.

In talks with students and journalists, former Uruguayan President and current Senator Jose “Pepe” Mujica said Latin America must unite to address today’s geopolitical challenges.

“I am a dreamer. Latin America is a nation not yet built … we have built several countries. But we have not yet built a nation,” he said.

For him, the great powers are uniting in large multinational blocks. In this context, a divided Latin America would have no future.

“The world is organizing itself around colossal units of multinational states. China is a millennial multinational nation, so is India. Europe, with all its contradictions, has been fighting for a while to unite,” he explained.

For him, the solution for the Latin American division will be presented by the new generations, and not by “old institutions […] such as the Organization of American States (OAS).”