TURKEY’S OUTRAGE: Greek FM meets with anti-Turkish leader of the Libyan National Army

BENGHAZI – Greece’s position on the recent Ankara-Tripoli agreement was outlined by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a meeting with General Khalifa Haftar.

The situation in Libya, the prospects of resolving the crisis, as the memorandum of understanding between Turkey and the Government of National Reconciliation (GNA) was placed at the center of the unannounced visit of Nikos Dendias Benghazi.

The Greek Foreign Minister met with the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), General Khalifa Haftar, in the presence of Greece’s special envoy to Libya, Christodoulos Lazaris.

According to the Greek government’s official announcement, Mr Dendias raised the issue of two “non-existent agreements” signed between Turkey and the government of Tripoli, analyzing Greek positions.

It has also shown that the content of these texts is completely contrary to International Law and International Maritime Law. At the same time, he underlined the need for a political solution to the Libyan crisis in the context of the efforts of the UN Special Representative.

“Greece looks forward to an inclusive process that will meet the expectations of the entire Libyan people,” he said.

It is worth noting that, according to diplomatic sources, who spoke to the AMP, the head of Greek diplomacy also had private communication with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Africa, Angila Saleh Issa.

Mr Dendia’s visit to Libya comes at a particularly intense time in the eastern Mediterranean region, in the aftermath of the recent Ankara-Tripoli Agreement on the maritime borders of the two countries.

On Saturday, the Turkish National Assembly voted in favor of the agreement with the Libyan National Reconciliation Government (GNA), which, in addition to the maritime border issue, also provides for military co-operation on both sides.

The above has provoked Greece’s angry reaction , which has spoken of an “illegal agreement” that runs counter to International Law and the Law of the Sea.

In this context, it has undertaken a number of diplomatic initiatives aimed at internationalizing the issue and terminating the Memorandum of Understanding between Turkey and the GNA.

Mr Dendias, in fact, as reported by the Foreign Ministry, also visited Cairo , where he had contacts with the Egyptian Foreign Minister. A meeting will be held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, in Larnaca .

It is recalled that Libya has been in a state of civil war since 2011, as the country is governed by two different and warring governments.

The eastern divisions are controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces under General Haftar, while Tripoli and some areas to the west of its forces – recognized by the UN – National Reconciliation Government under President Sarratz.

After concluding his visits to Benghazi and Cairo, Mr Dendias emphasized the “absolute nullity” of the memorandums of understanding between Ankara and Tripoli.

“I had the pleasure today to visit Benghazi and meet with Lieutenant General Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), with whom we had a discussion on the broader issues, but also on the issues of the two memoranda signed by government of Tripoli with Turkey,” he said, among other things.

He added: “I was very pleased to hear his positions, which coincide with ours on this issue, namely the absolute nullity of these memoranda and how harmful they are to both the people and society of Libya, and of course, to the stability in the region.”

On his visit to Egypt, Mr. Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Samekh Sukri.

“We discussed both the results of my morning visit to Libya, but I also briefed him on my contacts in the Gulf last week, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and then, with Jordan.”