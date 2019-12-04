Too late: Russian diplomat believes nuclear deal with Iran will not be preserved

MOSCOW – The parties involved in the Joint Action Plan (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program are trying to preserve it, but in general it seems to be too late, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“I would like to hope for the best. But in general, I think the train has already left the station. Maybe something else will come up in the future. But it will be of a different genre in a different way, ” Ryabkov said in an interview.

He emphasized that the parties are trying to “preserve existing agreements as much as possible” because these agreements “have proven their effectiveness.”

“There were no failures while all of this worked. But then, the circumstances that arose were so strong that it is now uncertain whether it will be possible to preserve JCPOA, even in a somewhat suspended state,” Ryabkov said.

Since the departure of the United States from the nuclear agreement with Tehran, the Islamic Republic has been trying to negotiate a way out with the other European countries that are part of the document, signed in 2015 and which, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had been complied with.

In addition to intensifying relations with the Iranians, the White House received Israeli support for ending the deal and imposing sanctions . Both Washington and Tel Aviv assert that Tehran violated the document by developing ballistic missiles and that the country would have nuclear weapons plans, which the Islamic Republic has always denied.

Meanwhile, Iran has begun mass production of the new submarine-launched Jask cruise missiles, said Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

The information was released by the official during an event to demonstrate new weapons and new Iranian military projects.

Despite the revelation, the navy commander did not disclose details or characteristics of the missile, it is only known that Jask can be fired from submarines. The missile was first shown in action to the public in February this year during the Veleyat-97 naval exercises.