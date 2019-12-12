Syrian, Russian Warplanes Pound ISIS Terrorists’ Military Positions

DAMASCUS – The Syrian and Russian fighter jets in joint operations hit the military positions of the ISIS terrorists several times in the surrounding regions of al-Sukhneh desert in an area located near Deir Ezzor province, the Arabic-language media outlets reported.

The Arabic-language service of the Russian Sputnik news agency reported that the Russian and Syrian warplanes launched a joint operation to support the Syrian Army which was engaged in heavy clashes with the ISIS terrorists in the surrounding areas of Avirez Dam in the easternmost part of Badiyeh (desert) Homs.

A battlefield source told Sputnik news agency that the major part of the Syrian Army’s clashes is underway with the ISIS in eastern Homs Sahara.

In a relevant development in August, the Syrian Army’s air and ground forces pounded the ISIS’ movements and military convoys in Badiyeh (desert) Homs and in the surrounding areas of Palmyra in eastern Homs, inflicting heavy losses on the terrorist group.

The Syrian Army troops engaged in fierce clashes with ISIS terrorists near T3 Station and Avirez Dam in eastern Badiyeh in eastern Homs, killing and injuring a number of them.

The Syrian air force also pounded the ISIS’ movements near Badiyeh Palmyra and al-Saneh around Abu Rajmin Mountain, Humeimeh region, Avirez Dam to the provincial border with Deir Ezzor, inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists.

A battlefield source, meantime, said that the Syrian Army’s air and ground forces destroyed several military convoys of the ISIS in Palmyra’s Badiyeh and in eastern Sukhneh as they were moving towards the Syrian Army positions.

In a relevant development in June, the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen Television news network reported that the ISIS backed by the US troops stationed in the al-Tanf region had heightened its movements against the Syrian Army in eastern Badiyeh of Homs province.

Al-Mayadeen, meantime, pointed to the massive spread of terrorists in the surrounding areas of Jabal al-Bashri in Southeastern Raqqa and al-Dafineh in southern Deir Ezzor and between Palmyra desert and Al-Sukhneh and the surrounding areas of al-Tanf in eastern Homs and said that the ISIS’ movements have taken place in line with US’ objectives to exert pressure on the Syrian Army and its allies in Syria.