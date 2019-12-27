Syrian FM: US Uses Daesh as a Scarecrow in Syria

DAMASCUS – Despite claiming to fight terrorist groups in Syria, the Americans are gladly using them as proxies to further anti-Damascus policies and occasionally giving them a helping hand, the Syrian foreign minister told RT.

“The Americans are using ISIS (also known as ISIL or Daesh) as a scarecrow,” Walid Muallem said in an interview with RT Arabic, adding, “At the same time they are feeding ISIS, encourage them, protect ISIS leaders and help them move from one area to another.” “The US policy is aimed at investing into terrorism,” the foreign minister noted.

The Syrian government has long (and rightfully so) accused the United States of fueling groups of foreign fighters, even those bragging of committing atrocities in Syria, as long as they were willing to fight against the forces loyal to Damascus.

Washington claimed its illegal deployment of troops in Syria was aimed at destroying Daesh, but even after the group was declared defeated the American boots remain on the ground. The latest public justification coming from the US is that oil in northeastern Syria needs to be “secured” from the defeated militants.

In practice, the US denies the internationally recognized government of Syria of using the country’s national resources. Muallem also said the US continues its attempts to topple the government he serves with various measures, including by targeting Damascus with economic sanctions.

A new round of those is expected after the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) earlier this month. Part of the NDAA orders punishment of companies who would help the Syrian government in rebuilding infrastructure and the energy sector – which presumably should not be allowed to happen while President Bashar Assad remains in power.