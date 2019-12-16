Space race? China prepares to explore life-ready planets

BEIJING – The Chinese government will launch the Miin program in 2030 to explore outer space beyond the solar system and find suitable planets for life.

“This project will be China’s next breakthrough in basic research,” said Yuan Jie, executive director of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Beijing plans to launch a series of spacecraft with modern telescopes, infrared detectors and other sensors to monitor the space areas adjacent to our galaxy, thus seeking extraterrestrial life, Jie said.

Scientists will first look for water and measure temperature regimes that ensure the survival of humans, animals, plants, insects and microorganisms, he added.

Spatial power

The CASC chief said that by 2020 China will begin a mission to explore Mars and plans to become the most advanced space power in the next decade, while construction of the Chinese orbital station near Earth will continue.

“Let’s open a new era in space exploration,” he said.

According to CASC plans, construction of the Chinese base on the moon will be completed by 2045 and China will send astronauts to Mars.

The Asian giant continues to lead the number of carrier rocket launches. Since January 2019, the country has placed 29 spacecraft into orbit.

The goal of the Asian country is to also conduct a detailed exploration of the surface of the Red Planet in 2020.

China’s National Space Administration (AENC) successfully completed the landing test of its future unmanned Mars mission scheduled for next year on Thursday . The test was conducted at a special location in Huailai County, located northwest of Beijing.

The space device was placed in atmospheric conditions that simulated those of the Red Planet , where the gravitational force (3,711 meters per second squared) is less than half of Earth’s gravity (9,807 meters per second squared).

The event was attended by AENC director Zhang Kejian, who gave a speech in which he noted that the agency actively promotes international cooperation in space, with more than 140 space cooperation protocols with 45 countries and international organizations.

The Chinese space agency also invited diplomats and journalists from national and foreign media outlets, representatives of political unions and international organizations, including the African Union, the European Union and the Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organization.

In addition to the landing, China plans to launch a rover to Mars in 2020 to explore key areas of the planet’s surface in detail.