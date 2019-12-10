Serb President Official Visit to Athens: “We support Greece’s sovereignty” in light of Turkish aggression

ATHENS – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pays an official visit to Athens, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Greece-Serbia bilateral relations, the recent Turkey-Libya agreement and the European perspective of the Balkans were the focus of a bilateral meetings between the President of Hellenic/Greek the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

At the reception of Mr Vucic at the Presidential Palace, the senior state governor assured – among other things – that Greece wanted good neighborly relations with Turkey, but he accused it of “failing to respect the basic principles” governing the European edifice.

“All the samples lately, are in the direction of violating fundamental principles of European and international law,” Mr. Pavlopoulos continued.

He complained that “Ankara is violating or attempting to violate the sovereign rights of Greece”, while “it does not respect the territory, borders and the Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) of Greece, which is the EU’s territory, border and EEZ.”

He also made a special reference to the recent agreement between Turkey and Libya, claiming that it was a “huge memorandum.”

“From a legal and institutional point of view it is non-existent, it is not just illegal or irregular, as some people argue,” he said, meaningfully.

It also raised the issue of the legality of the National Reconciliation Government in Tripoli, as the African Parliament, controlled by General Haftar’s forces, is opposed, as is Libya’s fleet leader.

- Advertisement -

“No one knows who the Libyan prime minister stands for,” he commented.

And he added: “This memorandum violates all the principles of the law of the sea , because there is no Rhodes and Crete on the map.”

“We Greeks, along with Europe and the international community, are not prepared to tolerate the arbitrariness of the Turkish leadership,” Pavlopoulos concluded.

For his part, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has made it clear that Belgrade will always recognize the territory and the integrity of Greece, as well as of Cyprus.

“We have signed the Convention on the Law of the Sea and will always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greece and our position will remain unchanged in the future,” he said.

He did not fail to thank Mr Pavlopoulos for the explanations and clarifications regarding the “last crisis concerning the Libya-Turkey Agreement”.

He recalled that “we support Greece in various initiatives in various International Organizations.”

“We hope that in the future we will be connected by rail so that we have a rail link from Budapest to Piraeus, which will be a confirmation of the good cooperation between our countries,” Vucic concluded .