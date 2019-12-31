Russian Troops Seize a US Military Post in Raqqa (VIDEO)

Raqqa, Syria – On December 25, Russian military police have managed to secure a small settlement near Raqqa, which has previously been controlled by U.S. occupation forces, as Russia proceeds to patrol strategically important, yet volatile areas running along the Turkish-Syrian border.

According to reports from local media, the Russian military police personnel took control of the area after the U.S. occupying troops were forced to withdraw from several areas and settlements in the Al-Raqqa Governorate. This action was part of American President Donald Trump’s withdrawal announcement earlier this year.

The video, released by Russia Today, shows the Russian military police personnel raising their flag over the military post that was previously controlled by the U.S. Armed Forces, which have been illegally stationed in the oil-rich eastern regions of Syria. The United States, along with its regional allies and vassals, as well as various terrorist groups (championed as the so-called “democratic opposition”) has been illegally extracting Syrian oil for years.