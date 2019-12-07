Russian Pacific fleet to be reinforced with new ‘invisible’ submarines by 2020

MOSCOW – Diesel-electric submarines from the 636.3 Varshavyanka project and third generation are expected to be commissioned by 2020, according to Russian Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Sergei Avakyants.

“Construction of six large Project 636.3 diesel submarines with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles is ongoing. The first submarine, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, will be commissioned in 2020. The second submarine, the Volkhov, will be launched in December. and four submarines in this series are in the Admiralty shipyard, “said the admiral.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the admiral stated that the Pacific Fleet has initiated a plan to train more than 10 crew members for new combat ships, submarines and auxiliary fleets this year, and the plan is being successfully implemented.

“The selection of personnel for service on the newest Project 12700, Yakov Balyaev, is about to be completed. It has also been planned to train several crew members for diesel and nuclear submarines. Only contracted soldiers will serve on these vessels,” he said.

The new submarine has a displacement of up to 3,950 tons and a top speed of 37 km / h. It can submerge up to 300 meters, have a crew of 52 sailors and be equipped with an inertial navigation system and an advanced automatic control system. It also has stealth technology , long combat range and is capable of attacking targets on land and water, both on the surface and underwater.