Russian navy reveals ‘secrets’ to its ships and submarines

MOSCOW – Branch commander Nikolai Evmenov has unveiled progress on a variety of innovations, plans and activities that the country’s navy has planned for this year and next.

Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian navy, confirmed in an interview with the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda that work is underway to build fifth-generation nuclear missile submarines. Multipurpose carriers will be able to solve varied tasks anywhere in the world.

“I would like to point out that one of the priority directions is the creation of conventional submarines with air independent power unit and the continued construction of diesel-electric submarines,” said the chief commander.

“The effectiveness of their use was clearly demonstrated during the attacks on terrorists in Syria. All targets were hit by the 636.3 Rostov-no-Don, Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino submarines, which fired Kalibr cruise missiles from the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Evmenov explained that high-combat strategic missile submarines will form the basis of the grouping of strategic naval forces , such as Project Borei, a series of fourth-generation Russian strategic missile submarines. However, the development of fifth generation ballistic missile launcher nuclear submarines has begun.

Russian surface ships

Multipurpose Corvettes such as Stereguschy, Boyky, Derzky, as well as the 22800 Karakurt Project small vessels, are the most promising vessels for the nearby maritime area, combining anti-submarine warfare capabilities with offensive missiles and defensive weaponry.

The admiral noted that the participation of light missile ships from the Black Sea and Baltic Fleets and the Caspian Sea Flotilla in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria demonstrated their high technical capabilities to act in a real combat situation.

The senior Russian navy official also mentioned plans for amphibious marines for use by the Marines.

“Highly mobile amphibious combat vehicles will allow Marines to conduct operations in any region and climate, including the Arctic,” he said.

Practical Navy Activities

Nikolai Evmenov pointed out that this year, for the first time in the recent history of the Navy, a warship deployment was carried out around the world. Such campaigns are also planned for the future.