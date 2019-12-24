Russian and Turkish FM’s discuss Idlib and Libya as Turkey loses control of both

MOSCOW – Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone Monday (23/12) on the issue of Idlib in Syria and the situation in Libya.

Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, had telephone contact Monday (23/12), the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

A statement reads that the two foreign ministers discussed, after a Turkish initiative, the Syrian peace process and the stabilization of the situation in Libya.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in fact, stated:

“The heads of the Foreign Ministries discussed the Syrian peace process, including the problems of providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people and the prospects of cooperation between the two countries to stabilize the situation in Libya.”

A Turkish diplomatic mission arrived in Moscow on Monday (23/12) headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal for talks on Idlib in Syria and Libya.

Turkey’s diplomatic mission was announced on Sunday (22/12) by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said Ankara is working closely with Moscow to end the attacks in Idlib.

The Turkish mission also includes representatives from the country’s Ministry of Defense and the Intelligence Service, according to TRT.

Indeed, this instrument argued that the main issue on the agenda was the recent attack by the Syrian government on Intlib and the possible new wave of refugees in Turkey.

The Syrian government launched an offensive in the southeast of Intlib on Thursday (19/12), trying to break the last militant stronghold in the country.

A memorandum of understanding on military co-operation signed between Turkey and Libya last November was also discussed.

The parties have discussed ways to restore stability in Libya, which has been torn apart by the war.

TRT added that the delegations also discussed preparations for talks between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to be held in Istanbul on January 8th.