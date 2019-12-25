Russia will test 6 intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2020

MOSCOW – Russia will launch 6 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2020, Colonel General Sergei Karakayev, head of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, said on Tuesday.

The launches will take place from the Plesetsk proto-space in northwestern Russia, as well as from the Kapustin Yar launch site.

“We plan to launch six ICBMs in 2020, five of them from the Plesetsk spaceport,” the colonel general told reporters after an expanded Ministry Defense panel was closed in Moscow.

Russia has tested five ICBMs this year, he added. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said testing for the new ICBM missile, the Sarmat, would end in 2021.

The missile is expected to become Russia’s new nuclear deterrent pillar , alongside the Yars ballistic missile and the Avangard nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon.

General Karakayev estimated that the participation of modern missile systems in the Strategic Missile Forces arsenal would increase to 76% by the end of this year, reaching 100% by 2024.

Meanwhile, the MiG-31K fighter launched a new Kinzhal hypersonic missile on a military property located in northern European Russia.

The Kinzhal missile was launched by the MiG-31K fighter jet that took off from the Olenegorsk airfield in Murmansk region against a ground target at the Pemboi military camp in Komi Republic. The information was released by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

In August, MiG-31K fighters with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile participated for the first time in the Aviadarts International Air Competition at the 2019 International Military Games.

Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are an aviation variant of the Iskander missile complex. They can attack both land and sea objects. The missile’s flight range is 2,000 kilometers, and the weight of the combat unit is 500 kg.

This comes as the crew of a Pacific Fleet MiG-31 fighter intercepted a conventional invader who attempted to penetrate the territory by taking advantage of difficult weather conditions.

The invader role was played by another MiG-31 fighter . The conventional enemy was tasked with penetrating the country’s high-speed airspace under heavy cloud conditions, hampered by a cyclone over the Kamchatka peninsula.