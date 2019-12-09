Russia will deploy S-400 on Northern Fleet to protect Arctic

MOSCOW – All battalions of the Northern Russian Fleet will be equipped with S-400 missile defense systems.

The systems will be implemented in the coming years to ensure air defense of the Arctic region, said Vice Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev, fleet commander.

“Air defense missile equipment and retrofit and new-weapon radio-troops are underway. This year, an air defense missile regiment deployed in Novaya Zemlya [archipelago] received the incoming S-400 air defense missile systems in combat service,” Moiseev told reporters on Sunday.

“We will equip all of our Arctic battalions with these systems in the coming years to actually create an air defense umbrella over the Russian part of the Arctic region,” he added.

According to the Northern Fleet commander, the Arctic region will be protected against all types of air strikes, including those with the use of ballistic missiles.

The S-400 systems, which went into service in 2007, were designed to destroy all types of air targets, including drones and cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, India wants to see a delivery timetable by 2020-2023 after both countries have managed to avoid US sanctions.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who heads an official delegation that includes more than 50 businessmen, is expected to hold talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, General Sergei Shoigu, on all areas of bilateral military and technical-military cooperation.

Before the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission India-Russia in Moscow on Wednesday, India urged Russia to accelerate the delivery of systems for surface- to -air S-400 Triumph, reported the daily The Times of India.

The S-400 squadrons were initially scheduled for delivery from October 2020 to April 2023. However, sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Indian media that “the first 15 percent installment” was delayed for several months due to payment problems.

The sources also said the $5.43 billion deal signed in October 2018 concerns the delivery of five S-400 squads.