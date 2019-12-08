Russia says it will not join US interference in Venezuelan affairs

Russia will not interfere with Venezuela’s internal affairs, either on its own initiative or in cooperation with the US, Federation Council Defense Committee Deputy Chairman Franz Klintsevich said.

The senator stressed that interference in the affairs of any country is unacceptable.

“Russia cooperates with the legitimately elected president of Venezuela, fulfilling all its commitments to the country. The rest is not our concern. Venezuela itself determines the direction of its development and its priorities in foreign policy,” the senator said.

“Moscow is ready to cooperate with the US in resolving multiple issues, but not in this one. This is a kind of political taboo for us,” Klintsevich added.

An article published on Friday by Bloomberg claims that the Trump Administration is debating various strategies to overthrow the legitimately elected president of Venezuela.

According to one of them, it was possible to try to ally with Russia in order to persuade Nicolás Maduro to leave power.

Earlier this month, a Venezuelan website reported that nine members of Guaido’s ranks were denounced for lobbying by a businessman linked to Maduro, Reuters reported.

Supporters of National Assembly President Juan Guaido express frustration at the opposition’s chances of toppling the government of Nicolás Maduro .

“Guaido lost his moment,” said Mario Silva, an engineer from Maracaibo.

Silva, who supported Chavez and Maduro in the past, was disillusioned with the government because of the poverty and corruption plaguing the country.

“I saw [Guaido] as a salvation for the country. But he, like Chavez, let me down,” concluded the engineer.

In early November, the opposition leader struggled to organize a new wave of street demonstrations, which gathered a small number of participants.

According to local research institute Datanalisis, Guaido gradually loses support: in February, the self-declared president had 61% approval. In November, before allegations of corruption, that figure dropped to 42%.