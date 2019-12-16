MOSCOW – Russia has strengthened this year and remains one of the few “islands of stability” in the midst of a turbulent world, the Kremlin spokesman said during a program broadcast on Saturday on Channel 1.

“This is a time of change. Russia remains an island of stability in an ocean of turbulence. I am confident about that,” Dmitry Peskov told Big Game.

Peskov told the broadcaster that Russia had resisted global events that occurred in recent years that were inconceivable a decade ago.

“We are now witnessing profound changes in diplomacy, international law, the rules of the game that countries follow and international ties,” Peskov added.

He said he had no doubt that Russia became stronger over the course of this year, while international organizations he did not mention were “undervalued.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Roscongress Foundation and Qatar’s Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) have signed an agreement to set up a joint working group to coordinate investment activities.

The deal signed on Saturday at the annual Doha Forum also covers business projects.

- Advertisement -

“The creation of the working group will facilitate the exchange of information on promising investment projects from both countries, analytical, statistical and legal information, providing mutual support for companies to enter the Russian and catari markets,” said Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev.

According to Stuglev, the plan is to attract investors to support and promote projects in priority areas, including the banking and insurance sectors, as well as infrastructure, energy, sports and tourism.

IPA CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani considered the agreement with the Roscongress Foundation an important step, adding that it could help “intensify joint work in implementing mutually beneficial investment projects.”

Russia, the United States and Qatar will lead the world gas market in 10 years, according to the American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In 2018, the world’s leading exporters of gas were Russia, the US, Qatar, Norway, Australia and Canada, which accounted for about 60% of all global exports.

It is noteworthy that Russia will increase its gas exports thanks to the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines – to supply gas to European Union countries – and Sila Sibiri (Siberian Force) – to supply gas to China.

Russia, in particular, will triple liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to 68 billion cubic meters exported to other countries, according to the Central American forecast.